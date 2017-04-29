Turkish authorities block Wikipedia | Ghana News
Turkey has blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, one of the world's most popular websites. The Turkey Blocks group said the site was inaccessible from 08:00 by order of the Turkish authorities.
