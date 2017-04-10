Turkey's president Erdogan fulfills ambition, but at a cost
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has finally fulfilled his long-held ambition to expand his powers after Sunday's referendum handed him the reins of his country's governance. But success did not come without a cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Chuck
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,282
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC