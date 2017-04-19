Turkeya s premier warns opposition ag...

Turkeya s premier warns opposition against street protests

Turkey's opposition parties have the right to file objections to the outcome of a recent referendum on expanding presidential powers, the prime minister said Wednesday, but he warned that calling for street protests was unacceptable. Binali Yildirim said the electoral board would rule on the main opposition Republican People's Party's request for the referendum's annulment.

