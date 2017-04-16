Turkey votes to expand president's powers; critics cry fraud
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a historic referendum Sunday that will greatly expand the powers of his office, although opposition parties questioned the outcome and said they would challenge the results. With 99 percent of the ballots counted, the "yes" vote stood at 51.37 percent, while the "no" vote was 48.63 percent, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.
