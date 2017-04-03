Turkey says US strikes 'cosmetic' if ...

Turkey says US strikes 'cosmetic' if Assad stays in power

Turkey described the U.S. missile attack on an air base as a "cosmetic intervention" unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power, while the Syrian leader's strong ally Iran called Saturday for the formation of an international fact-finding committee to investigate the chemical weapons attack in a northern Syrian town that killed scores of ... (more)

