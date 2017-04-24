Turkey hits Kurdish areas in Iraq's S...

Turkey hits Kurdish areas in Iraq's Sinjar, northeast Syria

Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on Tuesday against suspected Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria in a bid to prevent militants from smuggling fighters and weapons into Turkey, the military said. A military statement said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets on the Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq and also in a mountainous region in Syria.

