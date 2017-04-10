Turkey: explosion at police station w...

Turkey: explosion at police station was 'terror attack'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

A secury officer patrols near the site after an explosion in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. An explosion inside a workshop where a police armored vehicle was being repaired killed one man and injured a number of other people, Turkish police said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 1 hr Mikey 68
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 3 hr operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) 6 hr Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,279
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 10 hr BlunderCONS 43
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon 18 hr misbehaved 4
News AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday 22 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC