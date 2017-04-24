Trump's UN envoy often off-message, seems in his good graces
Nikki Haley didn't wait to take office as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to break with the Trump administration's foreign policy stances. At her Senate confirmation hearing, Haley bluntly accused Russia of being complicit of war crimes in Syria - going against the president-elect's talk of warmer relations with Moscow.
Discussions
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Simran
|34
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Apr 26
|okimar
|2
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
