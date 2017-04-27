Trump's military action unnerves GOP ...

Trump's military action unnerves GOP libertarians, Dems

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

President Donald Trump's military strike against Syria drew strong push-back from an odd mix of libertarian Republicans, Democrats and the far-right conservatives who have long insisted on Congress' constitutional authority for acts of war. Trump burnished an "America first" foreign policy during his 2016 campaign, warning that rival Hillary Clinton would dangerously order U.S. soldiers into international conflicts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 21 min Fcvk tRump 41
News Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes 4 hr silly rabbit 1
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 6 hr Facts Elude You 29
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Fri Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... Fri Xxxccxx 2
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Fri Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Fri Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC