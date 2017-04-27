Trump's military action unnerves GOP libertarians, Dems
President Donald Trump's military strike against Syria drew strong push-back from an odd mix of libertarian Republicans, Democrats and the far-right conservatives who have long insisted on Congress' constitutional authority for acts of war. Trump burnished an "America first" foreign policy during his 2016 campaign, warning that rival Hillary Clinton would dangerously order U.S. soldiers into international conflicts.
