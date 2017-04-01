Trumpa s stance on Iran emboldens hard-liners in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's hard-liners are hoping they can benefit from the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, arguing that their own country needs a tougher leader to stand up to an American president whose administration has put the Islamic Republic "on notice." They say it's time for a "revolutionary diplomacy" to confront the U.S. after four years of a more conciliatory policy under moderate incumbent President Hassan Rouhani.

