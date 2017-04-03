Trump officials say no new US focus on ousting Syria's Assad
In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks during an interview with Yahoo News in Damascus, Syria. Syria decried a U.S. missile strike early Friday, April 7, 2017 on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|35 min
|Sass
|34
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|8 hr
|Nothing in the News
|2
|When Putin Bailed Out Obama on Syria
|8 hr
|Nothing in the News
|1
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Sat
|Retribution
|49
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|63
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|6
