Trump has embraced autocratic leaders without hesitation
President Donald Trump congratulated Turkey's president for sweeping up more power. He hailed Egypt's strongman leader as a "fantastic guy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|23 hr
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Chuck
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,282
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC