Trump gives Pentagon power to reset I...

Trump gives Pentagon power to reset Iraq, Syria troop limits

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

President Donald Trump has given the military the authority to reset a confusing system of troop limits in Iraq and Syria that critics said allowed the White House to micro-manage battlefield decisions and ultimately obscured the real number of U.S. forces. WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has given the military the authority to reset a confusing system of troop limits in Iraq and Syria that critics said allowed the White House to micro-manage battlefield decisions and ultimately obscured the real number of U.S. forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 14 hr USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Wed okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Wed Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Tue Former Armo 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC