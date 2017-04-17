Trump congratulates Turkey's Erdogan ...

Trump congratulates Turkey's Erdogan for controversial win

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Ignoring concerns raised by international monitoring groups, President Donald Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on the country's contested referendum greatly expanding presidential powers. The move comes despite protests from opposition parties and international monitoring groups - as well as Trump's own State Department - about voting irregularities during Sunday's referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) 18 min yidfellas v USA 5
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Mon Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mon Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Sun Chuck 12
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,282
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC