Trump congratulates Turkey's Erdogan for controversial win
Ignoring concerns raised by international monitoring groups, President Donald Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on the country's contested referendum greatly expanding presidential powers. The move comes despite protests from opposition parties and international monitoring groups - as well as Trump's own State Department - about voting irregularities during Sunday's referendum.
