"They're going for death:" Syrian tells of defection from IS
He was barely 20 when Islamic State group militants stormed his home city of Deir el-Zour in oil-rich eastern Syria. Mohammed had already been fighting government forces the past two years, so it was an easy decision for him: join the militants to keep up the battle against President Bashar Assad's rule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|55 min
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Tue
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC