Theresa May defends Saudi Arabia ties amid concerns over human rights
Theresa May has defended her dealings with Saudi Arabia as she heads to Riyadh for trade talks amid widespread criticism over Britain's arms deals with the kingdom. The Prime Minister has faced repeated calls to suspend the sales following claims of human rights abuses in Yemen under the Saudi-led coalition bombing campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|3 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|4 hr
|davy
|4
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|7 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 hr
|Tm Cln
|61
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|Details at Eleven
|125
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC