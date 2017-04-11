Theresa May defends Saudi Arabia ties...

Theresa May defends Saudi Arabia ties amid concerns over human rights

Theresa May has defended her dealings with Saudi Arabia as she heads to Riyadh for trade talks amid widespread criticism over Britain's arms deals with the kingdom. The Prime Minister has faced repeated calls to suspend the sales following claims of human rights abuses in Yemen under the Saudi-led coalition bombing campaign.

Chicago, IL

