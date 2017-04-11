The Washington Post Just Reported the...

The Washington Post Just Reported the Founder of Blackwater Tried to Set Up Trump-Putin Back-Channel

The United Arab Emirates arranged a secret meeting in January between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin as part of an apparent effort to establish a back-channel line of communication between Moscow and President-elect Donald Trump, according to US, European and Arab officials. The meeting took place around Jan. 11 - nine days before Trump's inauguration - in the Seychelles islands in the Indian Ocean, officials said.

