The National newspaper of Abu Dhabi sees layoffs after sale
A state-backed newspaper in the United Arab Emirates that was bought by an Emirati who oversees the English soccer club Manchester City is undergoing layoffs. Those with knowledge of the layoffs told The Associated Press that staffers at The National were informed Sunday they had been let go.
