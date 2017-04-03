The Latest: US says it may act on Syria attacks if UN won't
The EU and other nations met Wednesday to discuss what will be ... . European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini, center, Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, right, and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Greg O'Brien listen to questions... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|6
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|10 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|3
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Tue
|Advents
|3
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Tue
|meanwhile here
|4
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Tue
|anonymous
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC