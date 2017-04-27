The Latest: US probes possible Russian role in Syria attack
The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in Syria, Friday, April 7, 2017, at United Nations headquarters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|2 hr
|spocko
|47
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|5 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|11 hr
|Facts Elude You
|29
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Fri
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|Fri
|Xxxccxx
|2
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
