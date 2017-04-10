The Latest: Turkish prime minister casts vote in referendum
Voters in Turkey were deciding Sunday on the future of their country, with ... . A boy stands amid voters inside a polling station in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|21 min
|Jay is mentally ill
|8
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Simran
|31
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|doG naDedm Hloy r...
|71,281
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|micha mohel
|121,926
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC