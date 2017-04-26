The Latest: Turkey suspends around 9,...

The Latest: Turkey suspends around 9,000 from police force

Turkey's state-run news agency says more than 9,000 personnel from the country's police force have been temporarily suspended while they are investigated for suspected links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for last summer's failed coup attempt. Anadolu Agency said that the police personnel were removed from duty on Wednesday hours after Turkey launched nationwide operations, detaining 1,120 people with alleged ties to Gulen's movement.

Chicago, IL

