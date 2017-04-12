The Latest: Trump says US-Russian tie...

The Latest: Trump says US-Russian ties at 'all-time low'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "not getting along with Russia at all" and relations between the two global powers are at an "all-time low." Trump says in a White House news conference that he's hopeful he can improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin but "we're going to see what happens."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Moses Freaks 65
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 13 hr Mikey 68
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 15 hr operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) 18 hr Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 hr TRD 71,279
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 21 hr BlunderCONS 43
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Wed misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC