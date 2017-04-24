The Latest: Israeli minister says strike in line with policy
Israel's intelligence minister says a large explosion near the Damascus airport is in line with Israeli policy but stopped short of taking responsibility for it. Yisrael Katz wouldn't comment directly on the strike Thursday morning but said "it absolutely matches our declared policy, a policy that we also implement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Wed
|okimar
|2
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Wed
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Tue
|Former Armo
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC