The Latest: Israeli minister says str...

The Latest: Israeli minister says strike in line with policy

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Israel's intelligence minister says a large explosion near the Damascus airport is in line with Israeli policy but stopped short of taking responsibility for it. Yisrael Katz wouldn't comment directly on the strike Thursday morning but said "it absolutely matches our declared policy, a policy that we also implement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 10 hr USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Wed okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Wed Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Tue Former Armo 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC