The Latest: EU says UK blocking progress on budget review

Even before the European Union and Britain kick off their divorce negotiations, there is already a fight between the two that could affect the talks. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Britain currently blocks the decision-making on a review of the EU's long-term budget, and he sees a link with the upcoming talks.

