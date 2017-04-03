The Latest: Egypt says suicide bomber...

The Latest: Egypt says suicide bomber behind church bombing

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Egypt's Interior Ministry says a blast at a church in Alexandria was caused by a suicide bomber who tried to storm the entrance before being stopped by police. The ministry said three policemen were among those killed in Sunday's attack, without providing an overall toll.

Chicago, IL

