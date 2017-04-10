Syrian deal to evacuate tens of thousands of people begins

The Syrian government and opposition forces began a co-ordinated population swap Friday of about 10,000 people from four towns besieged for years amid the country's bloody, six-year civil war. About 5,000 people were evacuated on 75 buses from two pro-government towns in northern Syria to the nearby city of Aleppo, said Abdul Hakim Baghdadi, who helped negotiate the arrangement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Publishing.