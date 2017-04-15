Syrian army moves to tame rebellious ...

Syrian army moves to tame rebellious Damascus districts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Backed by Russian air power and allied militiamen on the ground, Syrian troops have recaptured entire cities from rebels and Islamic State group extremists in the past year, including the key cities of Aleppo, Homs and Palmyra. Yet for the past three years, President Bashar Assad's forces have been unable to free opposition-held neighborhoods of the capital Damascus, where rebel fighters have built a labyrinth of secret underground tunnels, beyond the reach of airstrikes and connected to opposition-held suburbs farther out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Fri yidfellas v USA 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri micha mohel 121,926
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Fri Frogmouth Trump 46
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Thu yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Thu Moses Freaks 65
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr 12 operation gladio 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,313,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC