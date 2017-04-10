Syria population transfer begins with exchange of prisoners
A Syrian official and an opposition monitoring group say the government and rebels have exchanged 30 prisoners and nine bodies, part of an agreement to evacuate four besieged areas in different parts of the country. Hakim Baghdad, a member of the relief committee for two rebel-besieged villages in northwestern Syria, said Wednesday the overnight release was overseen by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|2 min
|operation gladio
|8
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|1 hr
|okimar
|64
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,279
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|6 hr
|BlunderCONS
|43
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|14 hr
|misbehaved
|4
|AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday
|18 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC