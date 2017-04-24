Syria: Airstrike in Hama kills 8 Whit...

Syria: Airstrike in Hama kills 8 White Helmets rescuers

Airstrikes struck a center of Syria's rescuers known as the White Helmets in a rebel-held area in the country's center, killing eight volunteers, opposition activists said Saturday. The airstrike was one of the deadliest against the rescuers who operate in opposition-held areas and who have garnered world attention for operating in extreme conditions, pulling survivors out of recently struck areas.

