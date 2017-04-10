Stability or autocracy? Turkey divided over key referendum
In this late Wednesday, April 12, 2017 photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a referendum meeting in Istanbul. Turkey is heading to a contentious April 16 referendum on constitutional reforms to expand Erdogan's powers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|10 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|micha mohel
|121,926
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|15 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Thu
|Moses Freaks
|65
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC