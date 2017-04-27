Shayrat: What we know about the Syrian airfield hit by US strikes
Three days after a chemical weapons attack killed dozens of civilians in Syria, the US reacted by launching its first direct military strikes against the Syrian regime. The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from its warships in the eastern Mediterranean early Friday, taking aim at the Syrian airbase it believes houses the aircraft that carried out the attack.
