Saudi oil minister says production cuts may need to continue
Saudi Arabia's oil minister on Thursday suggested that production cuts agreed to by OPEC members and countries outside of the cartel may need to continue to help shore up crude oil prices. The comments by Khalid al-Falih carry significant weight as the kingdom is one of the world's top oil producers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|2 hr
|James
|2
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|8 hr
|Alford
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Thu
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC