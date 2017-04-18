Saudi oil minister says production cu...

Saudi oil minister says production cuts may need to continue

Saudi Arabia's oil minister on Thursday suggested that production cuts agreed to by OPEC members and countries outside of the cartel may need to continue to help shore up crude oil prices. The comments by Khalid al-Falih carry significant weight as the kingdom is one of the world's top oil producers.

