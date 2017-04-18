Saudi military helicopter crashes in Yemen, killing 12 officers

A Saudi helicopter came down during military operations in Yemen on Tuesday, killing 12 officers aboard, Saudi media reported, and a Yemeni defense ministry news website said the cause was friendly fire. The death toll was one of the largest in a single incident involving Saudi forces since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's war in 2015 to try to roll back the dominant Houthi group and restore President Abd-Rabu Mansour Hadi to power.

