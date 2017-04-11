Russia condemns US over 'absurd' resp...

Russia condemns US over 'absurd' response to Mosul civilian deaths

15 hrs ago

Russia is stepping up its criticism of US military action in Iraq -- calling Pentagon comments about civilian casualties in Mosul "absurd." Russia's Ministry of Defense issued a statement Sunday that derides US officials' comments about the US-led coalition's possible role in more than 100 civilian deaths in Mosul last month.

Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
Chicago, IL

