Russia and Syria could face - further sanctions', Boris Johnson warns
Senior Russian military officers involved in co-ordinating Syrian president Bashar Assad's ruthless campaign of repression against his own people could face international sanctions, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned. Arriving for talks with G7 foreign ministers in Lucca in Italy, Mr Johnson issued a fresh appeal to Russian president Vladimir Putin to abandon his backing for his Syrian ally following last week's chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|29 min
|duck you
|24
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|53
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|8 hr
|Retribution
|42
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|2
|When Putin Bailed Out Obama on Syria
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|63
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC