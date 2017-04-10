Russia and Syria could face - further...

Russia and Syria could face - further sanctions', Boris Johnson warns

Senior Russian military officers involved in co-ordinating Syrian president Bashar Assad's ruthless campaign of repression against his own people could face international sanctions, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned. Arriving for talks with G7 foreign ministers in Lucca in Italy, Mr Johnson issued a fresh appeal to Russian president Vladimir Putin to abandon his backing for his Syrian ally following last week's chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town.

