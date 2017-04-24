Report: Turkish military convoy moves...

Report: Turkish military convoy moves closer to Syrian Kurds

Read more: Brandon Sun

Turkey's military has relocated a convoy of armoured vehicles and personnel carriers to a base near the Syrian border as tensions with U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militants escalate, local media and activists reported Saturday. Footage shot Friday night showed a long line of trucks carrying military vehicles driving to the area.

