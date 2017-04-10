Report: Saudi poet who criticized sec...

Report: Saudi poet who criticized security to be imprisoned

A counterterrorism court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a poet to two months imprisonment for poetry deemed insulting to security officials. The state-linked Saudi Okaz reported Thursday that the poet, whose name was not published, had shared the poem on Twitter and YouTube.

