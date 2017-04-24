Report: Iran becomes self-sufficient ...

Report: Iran becomes self-sufficient in gasoline production

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency Sunday, April 30, 2017, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center left, inaugurates a new refinery that produces some 12 million liters of gas in its first phase, in Bandar Abbas, some 750 miles south of Tehran, Iran. Iran's official IRNA news agency is saying the country has become self-sufficient in producing the amount of gas the country requires on a daily basis.

