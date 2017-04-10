Recent developments surrounding the S...

Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves: EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a weekly look at the latest developments in the South China Sea, home to several territorial conflicts that have raised tensions in the region. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called off a plan to raise his country's flag on an island in the South China Sea following a request from China, in an apparent effort to maintain positive momentum in relations between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 14 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) 18 hr Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Sun Chuck 12
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,282
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 280,374,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC