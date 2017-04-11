Qatar to boost production from vast underwater gas field

In this April 4, 2009 file photo, a gas production facility is seen at Ras Laffan, Qatar. State-run Qatar Petroleum said Monday, April 3, 2017, that it plans to boost production from a vast underwater natural gas field by 10 percent giving it the capacity to export some 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the North Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.