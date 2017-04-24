Qatar Airways sees 'manageable' decli...

Qatar Airways sees 'manageable' decline in flights to US

Brandon Sun

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The CEO of one of the Middle East's largest carriers said Monday passenger numbers to the United States have dipped slightly over fears by some Muslim passengers that their visas may be rejected upon arrival, but expressed confidence in President Donald Trump as a "very good businessman." Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker said uncertainty about travel to the United States is "affecting the business, but to a very small extent."

