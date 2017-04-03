Purged from Turkish army, NATO office...

Purged from Turkish army, NATO officers get asylum in Norway

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Norway and Turkey - NATO's northern and southern frontiers in Europe - have been pillars of the Western military alliance for more than 60 years. But the diplomatic temperature between the two has fallen steadily since Turkey recalled dozens of military officers as suspects in an aborted coup - and Norway became the first nation to grant some of them asylum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 5 hr Retribution 49
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 hr Tm Cln 63
News Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes 9 hr silly rabbit 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 13 hr USS LIBERTY 6
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 19 hr Facts Elude You 29
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Fri Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... Fri Xxxccxx 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC