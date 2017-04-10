Polls open in Turkey's historic referendum on reforms

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shakes hands with supporters during a last referendum rally in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, April 15, 2017. Campaigning for Turkey's crucial referendum on whether to expand presidential powers entered its final stretch Saturday, with supporters of both "yes" and "no" campaigns addressing flag-waving supporters in Turkey's two main cities of Istanbul and Ankara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.