Piracy watchdog says vessel reports being attacked off Yemen
A vessel has been attacked and possibly boarded off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen, a piracy watchdog said late Saturday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations watchdog said on its website it had received a report from the vessel under attack.
