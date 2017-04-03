Piracy watchdog says vessel reports b...

Piracy watchdog says vessel reports being attacked off Yemen

A vessel has been attacked and possibly boarded off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen, a piracy watchdog said late Saturday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations watchdog said on its website it had received a report from the vessel under attack.

