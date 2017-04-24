Pentagon: US Serviceman Killed in Bla...

Pentagon: US Serviceman Killed in Blast Near Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A U.S. service member in Iraq was killed Saturday by an explosive device outside Mosul, according to a statement released by the Pentagon. The Pentagon said the service member died from wounds sustained in an "explosive device blast," stating further information would be released as appropriate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 22 hr TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC