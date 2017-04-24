Pentagon: US Serviceman Killed in Blast Near Mosul
A U.S. service member in Iraq was killed Saturday by an explosive device outside Mosul, according to a statement released by the Pentagon. The Pentagon said the service member died from wounds sustained in an "explosive device blast," stating further information would be released as appropriate.
