Pentagon: 45 civilians killed by coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria
In each incident, 'all feasible precautions were taken,' the Pentagon said. The report did not include an ongoing investigation into a March 17 strike in Mosul that killed dozens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Simran
|34
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Apr 26
|okimar
|2
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC