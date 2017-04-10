Patrolling western Mosul a weary grind for Iraqi police

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 16-22 - Bald and out of shape Obi-Wan Kenobi, Bill Nye, Project Genesis and much more FILE -- In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a Federal Police soldier moves towards the front line near the old city, during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.