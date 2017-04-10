One killed and several hurt in explos...

One killed and several hurt in explosion in Turkey

16 hrs ago

A man has been killed and a number of other people injured in an explosion inside a workshop in Turkey where a police armoured vehicle was being repaired. The blast in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir caused part of the workshop - an annex to the city's main police headquarters - to collapse.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,182

