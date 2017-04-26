On Holocaust day, Netanyahu says its lessons guide him1 hour ago
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Israel's annual memorial day for the 6 million Jews systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II by saying the lessons of the Holocaust guide him daily and issuing a warning to Israel's enemies not to test it. The Nazis and their collaborators wiped out a third of world Jewry and Netanyahu's remarks illustrated how decades later the Holocaust is still a central part of Israel's psyche.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Sat
|adelson is evil
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Sat
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
