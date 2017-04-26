On Holocaust day, Netanyahu says its lessons guide him1 hour ago

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Israel's annual memorial day for the 6 million Jews systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II by saying the lessons of the Holocaust guide him daily and issuing a warning to Israel's enemies not to test it. The Nazis and their collaborators wiped out a third of world Jewry and Netanyahu's remarks illustrated how decades later the Holocaust is still a central part of Israel's psyche.

